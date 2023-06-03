Ruto: Chipukeezy is not a cheap MC!





President William Ruto has set the record straight regarding the services of comedian Chipukeezy offers him, saying the entertainer gets well paid by the state.

The President made the remarks on Friday during the National Drama Festival concert at State House, Nairobi.

Chipukeezy, who rose to fame came in the Churchill Show, has been a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the audience, President Ruto proudly acknowledged the presence of Chipukeezy in his team, highlighting the professionalism and qualifications of his employees.

“In my team, I have many who are graduates and have been in this creative space. Chipukeezy is here. For those who think Chipukeezy is doing this for fun, I want to tell you that I pay Chipukeezy. And he is not cheap,” Ruto said.

In a previous interview with Nairobi News Chipukeezy expressed his willingness to serve in President Ruto’s government, although he did not specify a particular position he would be interested in.

Chipukeezy has been actively involved in various state functions, including being his MC during President Ruto’s campaign rallies and inauguration ceremony. During the last two national celebrations, Chipukeezy was also part of the MC team.

President Ruto also acknowledged several leaders who started out in the creative industry.

Among those mentioned, he acknowledged is UDA Secretary General Cleopas Malala and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie.

President Ruto also recognized the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication and Digital Economy, Dennis Itumbi, and various individuals who have made significant contributions in the creative industry.

The President reiterated his intention to prioritize the creative economy by forming a government that values and supports the sector.