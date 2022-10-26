Ruto daughter hints at commencing tree planting exercise





President William Ruto, daughter Charlene Chelagat, has hinted at commencing a tree planting exercise.

Charlene appears keen to use her role as a member of the first family to positively impact the environment and held a meeting with the Isiolo County Government officials.

Led by James Lowasa, the Deputy Governor, they shared on climatic change and its impact on environmental progression.

“A tree planting exercise shall be conducted come December along with another follow up engagement with various stakeholders,” she tweeted after sharing photos of her meeting with the officials.

A Tree planting exercise shall be conducted come December along with another follow up engagement with various stakeholders.

During the Mashujaa’s day celebrations, President Ruto urged Kenyans to plant more trees saying that was the only way to combat the adverse effects of climate change and the severe drought that is currently ravaging various parts of the country.

Compelling them to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years, Dr Ruto shared that in order to reach the target every single Kenyan would be required to grow 300 trees.

“The objective is to grow 5 billion trees in the next 5 years, and an additional 10 billion trees by 2032.

This will eventually lead to the rehabilitation and restoration of 10.6 million hectares in the 290 constituencies, as well as some specially selected ecosystems and water towers threatened by degradation and destruction.

Of the 59.2 million hectares land area in Kenya, only 5.2 hectares are under forest cover. The remaining 54 million hectares are largely in arid and semi-arid lands,” he noted.

The former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta concentrated on Beyond Zero so as to improve maternal health care and raise funds to construct mobile clinics to ensure no pregnant woman dies while giving birth. She ran several marathons in Nairobi, London, and Kigali for that purpose.

The late Lucy Kibaki was known to empower women and ask them to fight for their rights and positions.

