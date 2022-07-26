Ruto faults Uhuru’s government for numerous unbudgeted projects

UDA party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto during the presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Deputy President William Ruto has blamed the government for spending the taxpayer’s money on unbudgeted projects in the country.

Speaking during the presidential debate on Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Dr Ruto cited the newly redeveloped national monument and museum at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi as one such project.

“There are too many projects that are not budgeted for. For example the Uhuru Gardens museum, you don’t see it in the government budget but it has been built,” Ruto said.

The DP said that such projects are raising the national debt, which he said will be prioritised by his administration if he wins the August 9 General Election.

He said that the unbudgeted projects in the country have cost the country approximately Sh100 billion.

“There are too many projects that cannot be accounted for, that have been done without a budget line,” he said.

The DP also said that if elected his government would slow down on borrowing as it manages the country’s debts.

His criticism of the Uhuru Gardens project comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the project to inspect its progress.

The president said that once complete, the facility will hold historical and cultural artifacts, memorabilia and audio-visual stories from the events that birthed and shaped the nation’s destiny.

President Kenyatta said both local and international journalists now have a facility that will help them verify facts as they work on their stories.

“The orientation exercise is aimed at involving mass media as a key stakeholder in creating public awareness and disseminating information on Kenya’s history and rich cultural heritage that’s on show at the Garden’s museum.”