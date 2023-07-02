Ruto: Government to reward Kenyans who plant trees at their homes

President William Ruto addresses during his birthday tree planting ceremony at Kona Baridi in Kajiado County on December 21, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

President William Ruto says the government will come up with a policy to reward Kenyans who have planted trees at their homesteads.

Although the Head of State did not reveal when the remuneration exercise will start, he promised the move will help in motivating people to combat the devastating effects of climate change.

Speaking on July 1, 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he graced Ushirika Day, an event meant to acknowledge best performing Saccos, the president said he has started the course on his homes and farms.

“When people start seeing me getting paid, they should not be surprised. I have given you the secret of why you should embark on growing trees within your vicinity, environment and homes,” Ruto stated.

The payment will not be part of the harvests, but appreciating those who assist in restoring the ecosystem and the environment.

President Ruto’s government has set a new tree cover target of 30 percent by the year 2032, from the current 12.13 per cent.

In December 2022, the president’s office developed and unveiled a Special Presidential Forestry and Rangeland Acceleration Program, an initiative that aims at bringing all synergies and players on board, drawn from government agencies, private sector and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) to achieve the 30 per cent tree cover by 2032.

The program is tasked to spearhead growing 15 billion trees in a span of ten years.

The Head of State issued a framework of planting 5 billion trees within the first five years, and the remaining in the next phase, that is between 2027 – 2032.

Kenya is among the countries hard hit by the adverse effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa.

Tree planting exercise across the country is said to help in creating job opportunities, as people are urged to invest into commercial forestry.

