Ruto graces first military event as President





President William Ruto on Friday presided over his first military event since his inauguration as the Fifth President of Kenya at the Laikipia Air Base for KDF Day celebrations.

KDF Day is commemorated annually to celebrate the brave acts of heroes and heroines who protect the country.

The special day has been marked since October 2012, following the October 2011 beginning of Operation Linda Nchi.

In the event, soldiers who performed exceptionally well in their duties will be recognized and presented with awards in honour of their remarkable work.

Various KDF welfare departments will also display stands where they will showcase their various functions and how they use the offices to their advantage.

As Commander in Chief President Ruto is responsible for naming Defense Force units based on the Defense Council’s recommendations.

On the recommendation of the Defence Council, he also promotes, appoints, and posts officers of the Defence Forces.

As a forerunner to the fete, KDF held a free medical camp on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Likii Health Centre in Nanyuki.

Kenya Air Force Lt-Col Julius Mghanga announced that his team of medics aimed to treat about 2,000 residents.

“This year’s KDF Day celebrations will be conducted at Laikipia Air Base and that is why we are here in Nanyuki to conduct a free medical camp,” Lt-Col Mghanga said.

“The KDF celebrations are always special to us and this year is not an exception. We are doing this activity as we wait for Friday.”

The military medics handled general outpatient, cervical cancer screening, dental, eye, child welfare and nutrition, comprehensive care clinic and maternal child services.

Last year’s event was hosted at the Kahawa Garrison.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta laid a wreath at the Heroes and Heroines Monument, followed by an inspection of a Guard of Honour mounted by the 7th Battalion Kenya Rifles.

He also commissioned a Communication and Information System Maintenance and Innovation Centre, a Level IV 150-bed capacity Nairobi Regional Hospital, as well as a Level III Armoured Personnel Carrier Repair Workshop.

