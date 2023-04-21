Ruto hands former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, 71, second state job





President William Ruto has appointed former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will be valid for three years.

Murungi, a seasoned politician who served in former president Mwai Kibaki’s cabinet, lost in his attempt to defend his gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls.

Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza, who previously served as Woman Representative, triumphed in a tough gubernatorial contest that also included Mithika Linturi.

It was Kiraitu’s first defeat in his political journey.

Mr Kiraitu garnered 110,850 votes with his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) party while Mwangaza got 209,158 votes.

Already, the former governor has a state job.

He was picked last year to join the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC), which came a day after losing his seat.

Chief Justice Martha Koome presided over the ceremony which saw Mr Kiraitu and other members of KLRC taking the oath of office.

During the build-up to the last election, the former Meru governor ditched Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The latest appointment is a continuation of President Ruto rewarding his allies who supported him in his bid to win the presidency.

The President has also appointed former Tharaka Nithi Governor Mr Samwel Ragwa as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Cereals and Produce Board for three years.

In other appointments, Richard Cheruiyot has been appointed as to be the Chairperson of the Export Processing Zones Authority, while Kimathi Mbogori Kigatiira is the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.

Former Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

