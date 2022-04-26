Isaac Mwaura makes political comeback after UDA primaries loss





Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura who recently accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of rigging him out in the party primaries, has taken an about turn and promised to work with the Deputy President.

The vocal Mwaura who unsuccessfully contested for the Ruiru constituency seat in the primaries has now been handed a job within Ruto’s presidential campaign team.

The DP announced Mwaura will take up two roles within his campaign team including as team leader in Kiambu and also champion of People Living with disabilities.

The announcement comes just days after Mr Mwaura lost to Mr Simon King’ara in the UDA nominations.

“I welcome, Hon Isaac Mwaura to the Kenya Kwanza national campaign. Your magnanimity to accept the outcome of our just concluded party nominations in Ruiru constituency adds to your leadership credentials. I wish you well in your new role as a team leader in Kiambu County and also in the community of people living with disabilities,” DP Ruto announced.

Mr Mwaura garnered 2,428 votes against Mr King’ara who accumulated 4,688 votes. After the results were announced, Mwaura intially claimed he’d been rigged out, but turned around and accepted the outcome and said he will work with the winner.

During the announcement of the result, Mr Mwaura said that the interest of the party was bigger than his.

Speaking after he was handed the new role, Mwaura thanked the DP for the appointment.

“I will diligently serve and deliver in my new mandate. So help me God,” he said.

Mwaura has lost in the primaries in the last three general elections but somehow managed to receive nomination to Parliament.

Other leaders who have in the past been named to the DP’s Presidential campaign team include comedian Jasper Muthomi famously known as MC Jesse.

Mr Muthomi was named to the team after he dropped out of the Imenti South parliamentary race in favor of Mr Mwiti Kathaara but declined the new role and elected to contest as an Independent.