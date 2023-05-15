Ruto hands Sh1 million to AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia after Mashemeji derby





It was a double celebration for AFC Leopards after winning the Mashemeji Derby on May 15, 2023, after President William Ruto donated Sh1 million to the club.

President Ruto also donated Sh1 million to Leopards opponents Gor Mahia who lost in this league clash played at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 2-1 triumph in favour of Leopards means this was the first time Ingwe were beating KOgalo in seven years.

The Head of State graced the game alongside Opposition chief Raila Odinga, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo among other dignitaries.

Ruto and Odinga sat a few meters apart in the VIP dias and keenly followed the proceedings at the 30,000 seater capacity which was almost packed to the brim.

Also present was FKF president Nick Mwendwa and Langata lawmaker Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o.

After the game, the President saw off Odinga, a Gor Mahia fan and former player, before making his way onto the pitch where he briefly addresses both teams and then handed captains Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia) and Eugene Mukangula (AFC Leopards) Sh1 million each.

“I’m happy with the kind of football which has been displayed and that shows that as a country we have a lot of talent. I will support the growth of football starting Wednesday where I will lead other officials in officially present our bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. We will invest in rehabilitating our sports facilities including this stadium,” said the Head of State.

“For the good football I have watched and the fans’ attendance, I’m impressed with how these two teams have impacted on our football. I didn’t come empty handed and will hand each of the teams Sh1 million each,” added President Ruto.

The cash award from the President came a day after ICT CS Eliud Owalo handed Gor Sh500, 000 after hosting the team to a luncheon. He also handed AFC Leopards players Sh300,000 to help sort out player’s match-winning bonuses.

Also read: Amber Ray, Ken Rapudo welcome newborn baby

Grandma Esther Passaris loading: Daughter who Kenyan men thirsted for is pregnant