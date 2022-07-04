Ruto has no regrets over ‘attempt to slap’ Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto at a political rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto says he has no regrets about forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta not to give up on the presidency.

Ruto is on the spot after the media quoted him as saying he considered slapping President Kenyatta when the Head of State toyed with the idea of quitting the presidency moments after the Supreme Court nullified his victory in the 2017 polls.

“Did you want the President to go home after (former Chief Justice) David Maraga nullified our win?” posed Ruto.

“Even if I forced him (to not give up the presidency), is that a mistake?”

Ruto maintains he played a big role in ensuring President Kenyatta won the presidency in 2013 and 2017.

” I used to wake up very early in the morning and chair three meetings even before Uhuru could arrive. I helped him only because he is my friend and I was not going to allow our opponents to take the seat.”

Ruto is considered among the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is his closest competitor in a race that has also attracted George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure.