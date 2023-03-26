Ruto: I made Raila Prime Minister, let him also support me

President William Ruto addresses members of the public at Kegati in Kisii on March 23, 2023. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

President William Ruto has challenged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to return the favour and for once back him on the political front.

Speaking in Migori on March 25, 2023, the Head of State reminded Mr Odinga of how he supported him in the run-up to the contentious 2007 elections.

Mr Odinga narrowly lost to Mwai Kibaki in that presidential race, leading to violence that left 1000 people dead and thousands displaced.

President Ruto was among six people hauled before the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague in relation to the violence.

“Was Raila tried at the Hague? I am the one who ended up at the ICC and charged with crimes against humanity,” said the Head of State.

President Ruto was appointed Agriculture Minister in Kibaki’s government before falling out with Mr Odinga shortly after he was suspended over alleged corruption.

The President told locals in Migori he had to work hard to ensure Mr Odinga is appointed Prime Minister in President Kibaki’s government.

“I am the one who made Mr Odinga the Prime Minister of this country. Has he ever been appointed to any other senior position than that? So why can he just appreciated me for once and support me as the President so we make a better Kenya?” posed Ruto.

The President told Mr Odinga to stop the series of demonstrations he has announced will be taking place in the country twice each week.

Instead, President Ruto urged Mr Odinga to work with him in bettering the lives of Kenyans instead of striving in chaos even as he launched a number of projects in the county.

The statement by President Ruto comes two days after the opposition officially informed police in Nairobi of their planned protests in the capital city next week.

The Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga earlier in the week announced that it will be holding protests every Monday and Thursday beginning next week.

