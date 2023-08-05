Ruto: I will not baby sit Raila Odinga the way Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru did

President William Ruto delivers his speech at Konza Technopolis on 3rd August 2023 where he is toured the premises and issued an award of charter to Open University of Kenya. PHOTO| Billy Ogada

President William Ruto has insisted he will not give in to negotiations leading to handshake and power sharing in his government.

In what seems to be launching further attacks on the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga, the head of state, said on Saturday, August 5, 2023 the only discussion he is ready for is uniting the nation and working for Kenyans.

Addressing a rally in Kennol, Murang’a County, Dr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of what he termed as his predecessors surrendering to his demands.

The President made the remarks ahead of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio talks, aimed at calming down the rising political temperatures in the country.

Ruto insisted he would not allow any form of protest by the Azimio side, led by Odinga.

“Kenya is a democratic, peaceful nation that follows the rule of law. No one is allowed to cause fights, or destroy people’s property or businesses. I repeat here in Kennol, Murang’a, we have said demos causing losses in Kenya won’t be allowed.

“I acted wise by telling these people to stop chaos. Did we put them to a standstill or not? No riots will be allowed in Kenya. I will be hard on them,” the President affirmed.

Ruto branded Mr Odinga as a leader who has been riding on his predecessor’s mercies, stating that Kenya Kwanza government will not condone him.

The President referred to Mzee Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki regimes, who are now deceased as well as his immediate predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He (Raila Odinga) caused chaos during Moi’s era, then he was given something, Kibaki the same – a coalition government was formed. During Uhuru’s, a handshake. We are telling him, for us there won’t be power sharing nor a handshake,” he explained, accusing Mr Odinga as a gossiper.

Dr Ruto said the only conversation he wants is taking forth the country through development agendas and not creating jobs for politicians with personal interests.

As the two sections, Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, look forward to engaging in a dialogue, Mr Odinga has made it clear that he is not interested in a handshake or power sharing.

He says his concern is lowering the soaring cost of living to make it affordable for Kenyans.

The Azimio protests were put on hold to allow deliberations by both parties.

Azimio also opposes the Finance Act 2023, which proposes an increase of taxes and levies on basic commodities.

