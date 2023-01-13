Ruto in Homa Bay: You only gave me 1% of the vote





President William Ruto has cheekily accused Homa Bay residents of discrimination after they failed to vote for him in the August 2022 polls.

The Head of State made the comments on January, 12, 2023, while addressing Homa Bay residents.

He argued that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga got more votes in his backyard compared to the amount he received in Odinga’s stronghold.

“Rails got 25 percent in Rigathi’s home ground and 28 percent in my home ground but you only gave me 1 percent in Homa Bay. I had warned you that if you continue to discriminate against me I’d report you to God,” said Ruto.

The Head of State spoke during an event where he commissioned the construction of houses in the region.

“We congratulate the County Government of Homa Bay under Governor Wanga for leading the way in demonstrating the need for national and county governments to work together,” he noted.

Luo Nyanza has consistently voted for Raila Odinga for the past two and a half decades.

These votes have made the seasoned politicians one of the most popular in the country.

Odinga has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency on five occasions.

He finished third in 1997 behind eventual winner Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki (all deceased).

In 2007, Mr Odinga ran again for the presidency and lost to Mwai Kibaki. T

The election was hotly contested leading to violence in which more than 1000 died.

Mr Odinga then lost to Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired) in the 2013 and 2017 polls.

In 2022, William Ruto who was contesting for the first time, defeated Odinga.

