Ruto is seeking legitimacy – Martha Karua





Martha Karua has suggested that President William Ruto is seeking legitimacy with his remarks that there was a plot to abduct and murder the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) former chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The National Rainbow Coalition–Kenya (NARC) party leader questioned why the allegations had never been reported to the police or adduced at Supreme Court and also why President Ruto was stating what happened to Chebukati instead of him.

“Why did Chebukati not disclose this to the court during the presidential petition or better still report the matter to the police? Six months into the Ruto regime why has no action been taken if these allegations have any iota of truth?” she asked.

Karua also noted that Chebukati’s narrative was just propaganda put out there by a regime that is ‘desperate to gain legitimacy by spewing outrageous falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the public while undermining its competition.’

“It is irresponsible for a leader to abuse public office to make unsubstantiated allegations against his competition & against public officers junior to him (Cherera four) to the extent of compromising the ongoing Tribunal against one of them. Is Ruto ready to record a statement?” she added.

Why would such a serious allegation of attempted kidnap and murder of @IEBCKenya chair be made six months after the elections &Why is the allegation by Mr William Ruto a third party and not by Chebukati himself ? — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) January 18, 2023

Karua has maintained that the August 2022 polls were rigged in favour of President Ruto and has also publicly disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling that upheld Dr Ruto’s victory.

This has led her to not accept the latter as the Head of State, a declaration she made during an interview with BBC. “The law recognizes him (Ruto). But not me,” she said.

Additionally, she also filed a petition to challenge the apex court ruling at the East African Court of Justice, and in their statement, Karua together with the Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) group said, “We took our dispute to the Supreme Court, hoping for a fair hearing. However, the Supreme Court undermined the rule of law by violating the right to a fair trial. It did not allow for proper scrutiny of the election technology and, where it did, it surrendered its conduct to one of the parties, the IEBC, and declined to hear the petitioners’ findings.”

