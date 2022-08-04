Ruto issues strong demands four days to the election

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Deputy President William President has issued a litany of strong demands that he wants addressed before Tuesday’s General Election. Among these demands is the arrest and prosecution of people whom he claims are planning to disrupt the elections.

While addressing the media on Thursday at his Karen residence, the Deputy President appeared to point an accusing finger at his political opponents for being behind these activities.

“We can’t sit pretty and watch the same things that happened in Kenya to happen again. These are people, having realized they cant win the election, who are planning to disrupt the election. We are asking the president to stop these people from causing conflict among Kenyans,” Ruto said.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate also accused several senior government officers of propagating a narrative that could see the country descending into chaos.

“We are concerned about meetings that are being organized to orchestrate disharmony, to orchestrate conflict and to plan what is not good for Kenya,” he said.

According to the DP, the leaflets are not innocent and there are people, known by the State, that are responsible for their distribution.

“The intention of the leaflets and pamphlets is to cause panic in the population and to create a situation that will cause citizens fear to go and vote.”

He said as Kenya Kwanza, they want the Director General of the National Intelligent Service to tell the country what is going on.

“We are calling upon every State agency and our friends in the International Community to speak to this matter because it is a matter of concern,” he said.