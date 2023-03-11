Ruto: KDF and Education Ministry to rebuild schools destroyed by bandits

Sinoni Primary School in Mochongoi, Baringo County where pupils returned on February 16, 2023, two days after shooting occurred a few kilometres from the school. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

President William Ruto has instructed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to rebuild schools destroyed by bandits.

Speaking on Friday at Lanet Military Academy in Nakuru County, where he presided over the commissioning parade of General Service Officer cadets and graduate officers, President Ruto said that the aim is to help learners resume their studies.

“I have directed the military to jointly work with the Ministry of Education and rebuild all schools destroyed by bandits in the six affected counties, to allow children to go back to school,” President Ruto said.

More than 15 schools in Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana and other areas have been closed as a result of increased cases of banditry.

Pura, Lkeek Sapuki and Seepei primary schools are among the affected schools where students did not report to school due to cases of banditry.

In Baringo, more than 10 schools have not yet opened. Students in those schools did not report to school last month for the first term.

Some of the affected schools in Baringo South are Embosos, Kasiela, Kapindasum, Arabal, Ramacha, Ngelecha, Naromoru and Ruggus. The affected schools in the neighboring Baringo North are Kamwetio, Chepkessin and Chepkew primary schools.

In 2021, at least 45 people were killed by bandits in the Kerio Valley. Those killed included women, men, schoolchildren and security officers.

In the last 40 days, 27 people, including three police officers, have been killed by bandits.

Two girls were killed in Elgeyo Marakwet on January 2, 2023 while eight people were killed in Marsabit County on January 13, 2023.

