Ruto: Kenya Kwanza education reforms will solve degree certificate controversies

Deputy President William Ruto when he graduated with a PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi on December 21, 2018. Right: The fake degree certificate that has been circulation online. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that university degree certificate controversies in the country can only be fixed by his bottom-up economic model.

The DP spoke on Thursday at the Catholic University of East Africa when he signed the Kenya Kwanza Education Charter, which aims at bringing reforms to the country’s education system.

Dr Ruto also used the chance to yet again poke holes into the academic credentials of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Without mentioning Mr Odinga’s name, the DP said that reforms in education will get rid of people who claim to have gone to certain schools, yet they cannot even name one of their classmates or lecturers.

“I know that there is now a huge controversy about degrees. Sorting out the issues in our education will actually remove grey areas that have occasioned the kind of challenges that we have today. It will also eliminate cases of people saying I went to school, and they have no known classmates, have no known lecturers, and nobody knows what courses they did,” Ruto said.

The DP has recently directed his attack on Mr Odinga, challenging him to make public his degree certificate and the university that he attended.

On the planned education reforms, the Dr Ruto said his team will have an elaborate discussion on access, relevance and affordability of education in order to build human capital that will play a key role in building the nation.

The DP also said his engagement with various stakeholders will enable them to have a manifesto that is driven by the interests of all Kenyans.

“We decided that we are not going to write a manifesto in some hotel room or in some conference somewhere. We are going to have a robust engagement,” he said.