Ruto leads Cabinet in distributing relief food in drought stricken areas

President William Ruto (centre) during distribution of relief food rations at Nakaalei in Turkana County to hunger victims, due to prolonged drought on November 05, 2022.

President William Ruto has led his Cabinet in distributing relief food in 12 counties affected by drought.

The Head of State on Saturday toured Turkana and Samburu counties and interacted with residents affected by drought.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited Sajiloni in Kajiado and Amboseli.

Dr Ruto’s call to action comes amidst the drought that has affected different parts of the country and caused food shortages.

In regions such as Turkana, more than 500,000 people have been affected.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi toured Machakos country to distribute relief food.

He assured residents of government support.

And First Lady, Rachel Ruto, alongside Dorcas Gachagua, who is the DP’s wife together with Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja visited Kasarani and Starehe consticuencies in Nairobi to distribute relief food.

“This is the start of a string of mitigations the government together and development partners have adopted under the Relief Food Distribution Programme to cushion Kenyans against the effects of the ongoing drought,” said Mrs Ruto.

This government has allocated Sh5.2 billion to deal with drought.Ruto

A total of 4.2 million people from arid and semi-arid regions are facing hunger.