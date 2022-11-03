Ruto loyalists still waiting for appointments





President William Ruto’s decision to contest for the presidency in the August 2022 polls attracted varied reactions including a political fallout with his then-boss former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since his election, the Head of State has rewarded politicians considered loyal to him with various roles as Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

But there is a group of loyalists that is yet to be ‘rewarded’ despite sacrifices and investments to President Ruto’s campaign.

These stand a chance to be named Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS), Ambassadors, and Heads of State Departments. So who will he choose?

Here are a few.

Caleb Kositany – The former Soy MP is a relative of former president Moi through marriage. He was a staunch supporter of Ruto but then lost in his bid to become Uasin Gishu governor. Cleophas Malala – The Kakamega politician is considered among the key people who convinced Musalia Mudavadi to team up with President Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls. He unsuccessfully lost in his bid to become Kakamega governor and his running mate Beatrice Inyangala has since been named Principal Secretary in the State Department of Higher Education. Millicent Omanga – Mama mradi as she is commonly known is a well-known political ally and business associate of President Ruto. She contested for the Nairobi Women Representative seat but lost to Esther Passaris. She was nominated to the Senate by the Jubilee Party last time and is waiting for her break this time around Benjamin Washiali – The former Mumias East MP did not defend his seat in the previous elections and instead concentrated on campaigning for President Ruto in Kakamega county. He did some leg work for Ruto that mostly led to physical contests with his political opponents. Miguna Miguna – The controversial lawyer mounted a social media campaign for Ruto and was rewarded with a clearance to return to Kenya after a four-year spell in exile. He is thought to be among those considered for a role in government. Dennis Itumbi – The former journalist branded himself the Hustler Nation Spokesperson. He blogged tirelessly on the activities of President Ruto during the campaign period. Okoth Obado – The former Migori governor popularised Ruto in the Luo land – Odinga’s political stronghold – while assuring residents to vote for Ruto as he would not frustrate them. He also insisted that Dr Ruto was a good person hence the Luo community should not listen to the lies being peddled about him. Johnson Muthama – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman ditched Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga for William Ruto. But he’s yet to be rewarded.

