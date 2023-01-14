Ruto mourns Trade CS Moses Kuria’s sister





President William Ruto has led Kenyans in mourning Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s sister.

In a tweet, the Head of State prayed for strength to the family as they handle the loss of their loved one.

Our deepest condolences to @HonMoses_Kuria for the loss of your dear sister, Pauline Nyokabi Kuria. We grieve with your family and pray that the Lord grants you the grace to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/eKbl8qWQF8 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 14, 2023

Not much is known about the deceased, namely Nyokabi, including the circumstances that led to her demise.

But Kuria is a popular albeit controversial politician who was instrumental in campaigning for President Ruto in the run-up to the August 2022 polls.

He failed in his bid to become Kiambu governor and was rewarded with a Cabinet post.

He is also known to issue several controversial political statements including recently when he suggested that Kenyans are more likely to die for living in their country.

He made the statement in a bid to justify the need for Kenyans to cultivate and consume GMO products, including food.

“By just being in this country, you are a candidate for death. And because there are so many things competing to kill you, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,” he is reported to have said.

The family is yet to formally announce the funeral arrangements.

