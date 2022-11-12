Ruto, Mudavadi allies nominated for key county positions





President William Ruto and Chief Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi’s key allies could soon be rewarded with key position at the Nairobi county Assembly.

The duo, Oscar Igaida and Lynette Nyangweso, have been shortlisted for the Nairobi County Chief Officers positions.

Also shortlisted is Nairobi’s Planning boss Patrick Analo.

Nyangweso worked at Mudavadi’s presidential campaign secretariat before the ANC leader shelved his ambitions in favour of president William Ruto.

Patrick Analo Akivaga currently serves as the deputy director of Planning at the Nairobi City County government.

Also read: Eliud Owalo: Ruto will not sideline Nyanza for voting for Raila

Football bosses Nick Mwendwa, Amaju Pinnick sue Kenyan blogger Francis Gaitho

Nyangweso previously worked at the National Treasury as the Economic and research analyst before taking up the political seat at the ANC headquarters.

Igaida has been key in President Ruto’s political activities in the past three years.

He has previously served as AFC Leopards Secretary General and is known as a shrewd politician and mobiliser.

Igaida doubles up as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi branch chairman.

Also nominated is Sande Oyolo, the Kakamega county coordinator and presidential candidate agent. He is the father to Sande Bush, best known as comedian Dr. Ofweneke thanks to his Nigerian accent.

Others on the list are the former Embakasi ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Michael Ogada and the 2022 UDA Dagoretti North parliamentary aspirant Gabriel Bukachi Chapia.

The 2017 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Langata constituency parliamentary loser Oscar Omoke and former Nairobi Central Business District Association (NBDA) chairman Boniface Karimi Nyamu have also been shortlisted.

The outgoing Chief officer of Health Dr Ouma Oluga Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General are in the race seeking to get reappointed.

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition assistant treasurer Lucy Mworia and two times Embakasi West ODM party nominations aspirant Boash Ogello did not make the cut.