Ruto: My ‘revelation’ of a stable Kenya

President William Ruto speaks to the media at State House on November 9, 2022 during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

President William Ruto has expressed hope in Kenya becoming stable like it was 30 years ago saying he got this revelation while in South Korea.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the Christ is the Answer Ministries in Karen, Nairobi President Ruto said he was informed that the last time a Kenyan head of state visited Korea was 35 years ago.

He also noted that that at some point Kenya actually made a contribution to support Korea and expressed hope in Kenya being stable once more.

President Ruto, who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that it was while attending church service on a Wednesday after his official business, that he got the revelation.

Making a comparison between the two churches, Dr Ruto said, “In this church, I can see the number seated here are just a section of the choir of the Korean church,” amidst laughter from the congregation.

“The church has 100,000 worshippers and as I stood there I was reminded that this was a country Kenya was lending money to 30 years ago.”

Noting that South Korea is the 10th largest economy in the world, President Ruto said when he saw them sing, the words of Zechariah 4:6 came to his mind.

“God was telling King Zerubbabel, it is not by might, not by power, but by my spirit, says the Lord.”

He then urged Kenyans to trust God with him so that Kenya could be a different country in our lifetime.

During his visit of South Korea last week, President Ruto sealed a Sh120 billion deal that will support various development projects in the country.

He said that the agreement would stimulate Kenya’s rapid economic development plan through manufacturing, agro-processing, and value addition.

The money would go to the following sectors; health, ICT and agriculture programmes, technical training and vocational education, the Sagana Industrial Park, affordable housing, energy, infrastructure, and urban transport, Mombasa’s Dongo Kundu and Naivasha special economic zones.

