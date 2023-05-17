Ruto names woman once arrested with fake dollars for PS job





President William Ruto on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, nominated Faith Njeri Harrison for a Principal Secretary position.

She was nominated as PS, State Department for Performance Management in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In April 2019, Ms Faith Njeri Harrison was arrested alongside her driver for reportedly being in possession of fake United States of America dollars amounting to Sh 67,000. Nairobi News reported that Ms Harrison and her driver, Mr Harrison Kungu, were nabbed by Special Crimes Unit police in Parklands along Mpaka Road as they drove in a double cabin vehicle bearing Government of Kenya number plates instead of those assigned to county governments.

They were taken to Capitol Hill Police Station, where they faced charges of unlawful possession of 670 papers resembling 100-dollar bills from the United States of America.

Additionally, she was accused of carrying fake dollars with intent to use them for cheating purposes outside her place of residence. Mr. Kun’gu, on the other hand, faced charges related to driving a county vehicle with incorrect license plates.

Nairobi News reported that Ms Njeri Harrison claimed she had just left a meeting with the Controller of Budget in Nairobi and was heading to Bruce House on official duty before proceeding to Holiday Inn. It was while leaving Holiday Inn that they were ordered to stop by armed people who bundled them into two separate cars. She told police that she had found the 670 fake American dollars on the car seat even as police found another Sh 50,000 in in her handbag.

Their arrest came amid public outcry over the rise of fraudsters conning the public and foreigners in various locations. The two denied the charges and were freed on a Sh one million bond and a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh 200,000.

Faith Njeri Harrison previously served as the Kiambu County Finance Chief Officer but left the office unceremoniously following a row with former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu over illegalities in the County. She claimed that some corrupt people in the county administration had transferred public land, houses and quarries to individuals as private properties.

She also lifted the lid on irregular hiring of staff despite a warning from the county treasury. She also said a top county official turned their wrath on the finance department after they refused to pay pending supplier bills which he wanted prioritized. This shone a light on the financial misappropriation in Kiambu County and marked the downfall of Ferdinand Waititu from political grace.

