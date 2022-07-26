Ruto on the hot seat as Raila snubs presidential debate

UDA Party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for Presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The eagerly-awaited face off between Deputy President William Ruto and his main challenger Raila Odinga failed to materialise after the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate skipped the presidential debate.

Mr Odinga said he would not share a platform with Dr Ruto over integrity issues. On Tuesday evening his secretariat said he would instead be mobilising residents of Meru residents to vote for him in the August 9 General Election.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said his planned town hall engagement had been pushed to a later date.

The Deputy President arrived at the Catholic University of Eatern Africa accompanied by Pauline Waithera, a mama mboga, and Kelvin Okoth a boda boda rider, who endorsed his presidential bid when he unveiled his manifesto at Kasarani Stadium.

Earlier on, Agano Party candidate David Waihiga Mwaure similarly engaged the moderators on his own after Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah skipped the debate.

Prof Wajackoyah, who had indicated that he would only participate in the debate if all four candidates shared the same platform, arrived at the venue but left before the debate started.