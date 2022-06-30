Ruto promises free internet bundles, calls, if elected president

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to provide free internet and calls to Kenyans if elected the country’s next President.

He made the latest of a raft of promises while meeting a group of business people in Kiambu county.

He said: “Most people in businesses are struggling to get (internet) bundles.

“At the markets you will not need bundles to communicate because as we have constructed the roads to transport our produce, we will have to get digital roads so that you are charged to use the roads.”

“Just like we managed to have a last mile connection for our people to access electricity. We will also have the last mile for internet. Every house, every market, every school will have free internet and electricity.”

The DP who is considered among the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, said the project will cost Sh38 million.

“The youth will now have to communicate free and charge.”

Ruto is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and faces challenge from seasoned politician Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure.

He has also promised to pump billions of shillings to support women and youth businesses.