Ruto promises new mothers three-month free supply of diapers

In this file picture, Deputy President William Ruto holds baby Charles Ochego Otwere while chatting with new mother Christine Moraa at Tabaka Mission Hospital in Kisii County. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Deputy President William Ruto has promised new mothers a three-month free supply of diapers should he be elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Friday during the signing of Kenya Kwanza women’s charter at the Nyayo National Stadium, the DP also said his administration will empower women through leadership roles.

“All mothers to be supplied with diapers for the first three months if Kenya Kwanza forms the next government through an enhanced NHIF medical cover,” Ruto said.

The signing of the women’s charter has been interpreted as a strategy by the Ruto-led alliance to counter Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s growing popularity in the country.

The DP further said his administration will purpose to expedite the actualization of the two-thirds gender rule within the first 90 days of his presidency.

“Within three months, if Kenya Kwanza forms government, we will immediately operationalise that mechanism so that women don’t have to wait for long,” he said.

In his address to the Kenya Kwanza Women’s League, Ruto said he enjoys the support of more women voters whose ambitions he promised to support.

“I am not a prophet but I can predict that Kenya Kwanza will produce the most number of elected women governors in the next government,” he said amid cheers.

“There is testimony to demonstrate that Kenya Kwanza is the place of women in the next Parliament. Even before the election, we already have a Woman Rep, Beatrice Kemei, who is unopposed in Kericho County,” he added.

At the same time, the DP said his administration will establish a Sh50 billion Hustler Fund which will advance interest-free loans to small businesses.