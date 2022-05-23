Ruto: Raila has shortchanged Kalonzo again

Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi addressing Kenyans at Olenguruone ,Kuresoi south in Nakuru . PHOTO: Nation

Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi addressing Kenyans at Olenguruone ,Kuresoi south in Nakuru . PHOTO: Nation





Deputy President William Ruto has accused his political rival Raila Odinga of shortchanging Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ruto and Odinga are considered frontrunners to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, while Kalonzo had intially backed Odinga’s presidential bid only to changed his mind.

And the DP, while addressing a political rally in the Rift Valley, claimed Odinga had again shortchanged Kalonzo by promising him the running mate position, only to give it to Martha Karua.

“They said they would give my friend Kalonzo the running mate slot and as a result he stopped running for the presidency,” claimed Ruto, but without sharing evidence.

“Now they have betrayed him. He is now a confused man and I am told he is now herding cattle.”

It's been awhile; time for reflection. pic.twitter.com/oYHCqY2ZEI — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) May 19, 2022

Ruto has in the past also claimed that Odinga has politically shortchanged Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Amason Kingi and Alfred Mutua leading to these politicians crossing over to his camp.

Kalonzo recently announced he was severing ties with Odinga after a fallout over the nomination of Martha Karua as running mate. He claimed Karua was an unpopular candidate and would cost Azimio victory.

The Wiper Leader, who backed Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 polls, has announced he will vie for the presidency and picked Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

Kalonzo, a former vice-president announced he’s heading for a 10-day break before embarking on campaigns.

Odinga has reached out to Kalonzo and offered him the chief minister position.