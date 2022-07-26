Ruto, Raila have failed Kenyans, it’s now my time, Agano Party candidate says





The Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has said that it is the right time for Kenyans to elect who has never been in government before as their president.

Speaking during the presidential debate on Tuesday at the Catholic University of East Africa, Mr Mwaure criticised Deputy President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga for promising changes if elected as president, yet they have been in the government.

“The things he (Ruto) is saying he can do, I think he could have done in the last 10 years. The other one is a former Prime Minister, he has been a co-president sharing the government 50-50. The things he is promising Kenyans are things he could have done, but he has not. Yet, he has been in this race for the last 40 years,” Mr Mwaure said.

He also faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s for not less than 20 scandals that have taken place in his administration. He also hit out at Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoya, saying that he has been benefiting from the government.

“You’ve worked in government, you’ve traveled across the world, and you must know something about our funds that are stashed abroad. You have been in the intelligentsia, you have served, and you never retire from that. They don’t fit the bill. They are not helping Kenyans,” he said.

Earlier on, Prof Wajackoyah, who was meant to debate with Mr Mwaure, arrived at the venue but said he would only participate in the debate if he was allowed to share the same platform with Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga.

Prof Wajackoyah accused the organisers of the debate of failing to address his concerns on all four presidential candidates sharing the same platform.

“I’m not going to debate unless we are four. That’s why I have come to confirm because they never responded to my letter,” said Prof Wajackoyah when he arrived at the venue.