Ruto: Raila should explain ‘Tibim’, ‘Tialala’ at the debate

Deputy President William Ruto (left) of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga PHOTOS | SILA KIPLAGAT and AFP

William Ruto has urged Raila Odinga to reconsider his decision not to attend Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

Ruto and Raila who are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, are set to debate each other on several aspects including the state of the nation.

But Odinga has bolted out of the debate, arguing he cannot debate Ruto due to his ‘tarnished’ image.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate has initially blasted Odinga (the Azimio Coalition candidate for keeping off but speaking at a campaign rally in his Nandi hills stronghold, the Deputy President appeared to change his mind.

“Our competitors are now running away from the debate because they don’t have a plan to come and share with Kenyans,” said Ruto.

“I want to encourage my competitor to come to the debate. Kenyans are eager to know more about your tales. Even if you don’t have an agenda come tell us what is Tibim and tialala is.”

Tibim and Tialala are slogans commonly used at Odinga’s political events.

Odinga has meanwhile announced he will join residents at the Jericho Hall in Nairobi, so as to deliberate on issues affecting the public.

The Presidential debate will, with or without Odinga’s presence, be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday from 5 pm to 10 pm.