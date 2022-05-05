Ruto remains most popular presidential candidate

President Uhuru Kenyatta looks on as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga shake hands during a past meeting at the DP’s residence. Photo | Pool

President Uhuru Kenyatta looks on as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga shake hands during a past meeting at the DP’s residence. Photo | Pool





William Ruto is the most popular presidential candidate in Kenya but he would still not be declared outright winner if elections were held today, an opinion poll by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) shows.

The poll released on Thursday showed that Ruto, who’s served as Uhuru Kenyatta’s Deputy President for nine years, will garner 39% of all votes cast if elections are held today.

He is closely followed by Raila Odinga whose rating is at 32%.

The two seasoned politicians are considered front runners in the election that has attracted 46 presidential candidates.

The Kenyan law dictates a candidate must harness at least 50% plus one of all votes cast to be declared president, failure to which there will be a run-off election pitting the first and second placed candidates.

Odinga’s popularity has risen from 23% to 32% in three months according to the poll, while Ruto has gained by only one percent during that spell.

The poll findings also indicate the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Ruto, is the most popular party in the country with a 34% rating.

Raila’s Orange Democratic Party (ODM) is second with a 19% following while Jubilee, President Kenyatta’s party, is a distant third with 4%.

In the 2017 general elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 54% votes over Odinga’s 47%.

Additionally, Ruto is expected to choose either Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Mithika Linturi, Anne Waiguru or Ndindi Nyoro as his running mate while Odinga has a pool of contestants including Charity Ngilu, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Gideon Moi, and Peter Kenneth to choose his Deputy from.