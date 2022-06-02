Ruto rubbishes Kibicho’s intelligence report on Azimio landslide victory

Deputy President William Ruto at a political rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition is on course for a landslide victory in the August 9 General Election.

The DP spoke on Thursday in Makueni County during the County’s Economic Forum.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag bearer also accused some government officers of openly supporting Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya to treat with contempt the propaganda being propagated by some of our staff, that any intelligence report says that our opponents are ahead of us. In fact, an intelligence report released by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) shows Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead by 8 percentage votes against our competitors,” the DP said.

On Tuesday, Kibicho said that Mr Odinga would triumph over the DP by 60 per cent of the votes cast. The PS also accused Dr Ruto’s camp of playing the politics of perception to influence the public despite intelligence data showing that Mr Odinga is ahead.

“It is a first-round win. This is intelligence data and that’s what it’s saying. It is about 60 per cent,” Dr Kibicho told Citizen TV.

Cabinet Secretary for Information Communications Technology (ICT), Joe Mucheru, is also on record for similarly predicting a first round victory for Mr Odinga in the August elections.