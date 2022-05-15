Join our Telegram Channel
Ruto settles on Rigathi Gachagua, Kenyans react

By Wangu Kanuri May 15th, 2022 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto has nominated Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls, with Kenyans celebrating and questioning the decision in equal measure.

Here are some of the opinion.

One user felt Gachagua was a terrible choice for the defacto number two role and that Ruto should instead have settled in Kindiki.

Promiment lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi explained that Gachagua ticked all the boxes and he was an excellent choice.

Another one claimed Gachagua could destabilise William Ruto’s government from within, the same way Ruto did to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale congratulated Gachagua following the appointment.

Another argued the choice of Gachagua would do more harm than good.

Another one pledged her support to Gachagua while congratulating him.

Another sarcastically claimed the only way Raila would win is by picking Donald Trump to contest against Ruto and Gachagua.

Another one hailed praises on Gachagua saying he was a fighter and a good debater.

Another one felt that Ruto made a bad move choosing Gachagua as his deputy.

Another one felt that Gachagua was the galvanizing force in Mt Kenya and Ruto made the best decision.

Another one questioned how anyone would ever consider Gachagua as a running mate asking how low we had fallen democratically.

Another one congratulated Gachagua saying he was team player and transformative leader.

Another one said Gachagua was a terrible decision arguing he had not seen him demonstrate any measure of vision and deep thought.

On Sunday, Ruto announced Gachagua as his running mate in the August 9 presidential election.

The move was made after a day long negotiations characterised by stalemates, anger and name calling that stretched late into the night as UDA allied MPs haggled over the best candidate between him and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua is the current Mathira MP.

