Ruto settles on Rigathi Gachagua, Kenyans react

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua with their spouses. Photo Lucy wanjiru

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua with their spouses. Photo Lucy wanjiru





Deputy President William Ruto has nominated Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls, with Kenyans celebrating and questioning the decision in equal measure.

Here are some of the opinion.

One user felt Gachagua was a terrible choice for the defacto number two role and that Ruto should instead have settled in Kindiki.

Personal view, Rigathi is a terrible choice. Professor would have been half decent. But what do i know about the ground. Maybe ground iliongea — Kalamzinga (@Kalasinga_) May 15, 2022

Promiment lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi explained that Gachagua ticked all the boxes and he was an excellent choice.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua ticks all the right boxes…and now officially takes over from H.E UHURU the leadership of the GEMA COMMUNITY. DP RUTO made the right choice. He picked a candidate who has a strong personality, is a legendary mobiliser, articulate and forceful. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 15, 2022

Another one claimed Gachagua could destabilise William Ruto’s government from within, the same way Ruto did to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The same thing Ruto did to Uhuru kenyatta is exactly the same things Rigathi Gachagua will do to him. He will start focusing on 2027 campaigns if they win that is and forget he is a deputy president. He is just like Ruto. Selfish billionaires who call themselves Hustlers. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 15, 2022

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale congratulated Gachagua following the appointment.

Congratulations my brother Rigathi Gachagua for ua rise to the Deputy Presidency. We've come a long way together.

For the incoming 5th President, @WilliamsRuto, thank u for the faith that u have demonstrated in our original team. pic.twitter.com/gL84OkOXLb — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) May 15, 2022

Another argued the choice of Gachagua would do more harm than good.

Rigathi Gachagua! Told you guys Waiguru wouldn’t take that gamble. This feels like a holiday for Azimio. I feel like buying people lunch today! — Mwalimu Dida Kipkoech Kinuthia (@mwalimu_dida) May 15, 2022

Another one pledged her support to Gachagua while congratulating him.

Congratulations Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, we shall support you in air, water and land. — Bianca (@BiancaWamu) May 15, 2022

Another sarcastically claimed the only way Raila would win is by picking Donald Trump to contest against Ruto and Gachagua.

The only way Azimio can beat William Ruto- Rigathi Gachagua is Raila Odinga picking Donald Trump as his Running mate — Evans Miloo Rutto🇰🇪 (@Evans_miloo) May 15, 2022

Another one hailed praises on Gachagua saying he was a fighter and a good debater.

Rigathi Gachagua is a FIGHTER, a great DEBATER, & Identifies well with the Ordinary Kenyan. pic.twitter.com/BhnM5Afhec — Silvia Wangeci ➐ (@Silvia_Wangeci) May 15, 2022

Another one felt that Ruto made a bad move choosing Gachagua as his deputy.

Ruto wasted all this time only for him to settle for Rigathi Gachagua for the DP position? What a lame move. — Esoteric Thoughts 😏 (@kurgatkogeyben) May 15, 2022

Another one felt that Gachagua was the galvanizing force in Mt Kenya and Ruto made the best decision.

Rigathi Gachagua is the galvanizing force in Mount Kenya. Gifted orator, seasoned political hand,no nonsense mien, Master in State craft and loyal to the crust. The Hustler Nation couldn’t been more blessed with a superbly strong running mate&next Deputy President. #RutoDecides pic.twitter.com/2tS5DdiCV2 — Essy Okenyuri (@essyokenyuri) May 15, 2022

Another one questioned how anyone would ever consider Gachagua as a running mate asking how low we had fallen democratically.

How can anyone ever consider Rigathi Gachagua as a deputy president running mate in any democracy? Have we fallen this low? — kevnmᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ༝ (@mwiti_kev) May 15, 2022

Another one congratulated Gachagua saying he was team player and transformative leader.

Congratulations to Hon. Rigathi Gachagua on your nomination as the Presidential running mate to H.E Dr . William Ruto. I have known you to be a team player and transformative leader. I wish you all the best as we journey together. #RutoDecides pic.twitter.com/COLTcHy6ak — Hon. Chris Wamalwa, CBS (@HonChrisWamalwa) May 15, 2022

Another one said Gachagua was a terrible decision arguing he had not seen him demonstrate any measure of vision and deep thought.

I have never ever seen Rigathi Gachagua demonstrate any measure of deep thought or vision. In fact, the only thing I’ve ever seen from him is opposite. What a terrible decision! — Cecil Yongo (@CecilYongo) May 15, 2022

On Sunday, Ruto announced Gachagua as his running mate in the August 9 presidential election.

The move was made after a day long negotiations characterised by stalemates, anger and name calling that stretched late into the night as UDA allied MPs haggled over the best candidate between him and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua is the current Mathira MP.