Ruto stays ahead in Mt Kenya, as Raila leads at the coast





Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains the most preferred presidential candidate in the Mt Kenya region, the latest opinion polls by Ipsos indicate.

According to the polls outcome, Dr Ruto is also the most popular candidate in his Rift Valley backyard. In Mt Kenya, the DP commands a huge support of 66 per cent while in the Central Rift region he has a popularity rating of 67 per cent.

The survey, whose results were released on Tuesday, also indicate that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the leading candidate in the Coast region with 56 per cent and Lower eastern region with 67 per cent. Mr Odinga also enjoys more support in his Luo Nyanza turf (89 per cent) and in Southern Nyanza (64 per cent).

While releasing the outcome, Ipsos Director Africa Center for Development Research and Evaluation Sam Muthoka said that nationally, Mr Odinga leads with 47 per cent against Dr Ruto’s 41 per cent.

According to the polls, some of the respondents who said they would not vote for Mr Odinga cited the age factor while those against a Ruto presidency have issues with his integrity.

On the other hand, the respondents who said they would vote for Mr Odinga termed him as democratic and that he has been around for long and it’s now time for him to get the chance. Mr Odinga’s experience in leadership was also cited as reason for him to be elected president.