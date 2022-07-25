Ruto taunts Raila for ‘avoiding’ debate





Deputy President William Ruto now says Raila Odinga has opted out of the presidential debate because he has no agenda.

Odinga, considered by analysts among the favourite to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, announced at the weekend he will not attend the hyped debate because, in his own words, he did not want to debate with someone with a questionable reputation.

But Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate, thinks otherwise.

“Have you all heard that he has fled and doesnt want to come to the debate?” posed Ruto.

“That’s because he has no agenda and plan. There’s nothing he can talk about. He cannot sustain a debate.”

“Anyway, I assure you I will attend the debate and share with Kenyans my plan and vision for the country should I be elected President.”

The DP, who’s deputized President Uhuru Kenyatta for the past decade, also stressed that the debate will make Kenyans make informed choices.

Odinga has meanwhile vowed to have an alternative debate at the Jericho Social hall.

The presidential debate is set for the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday 26th July.