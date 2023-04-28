Ruto to Raila: No more blackmails, it’s bipartisan talks or nothing

President William Ruto addresses during his birthday tree planting ceremony at Kona Baridi in Kajiado County on December 21, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

President William Ruto has said enough is enough and that he will no longer accept to be blackmailed or threatened by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Speaking in Bomet County on Friday when he launched the construction of a 75-kilometre road network in Bomet Central, the President said the elections are over, and the opposition should cease politicking.

The President also faulted the Azimio representatives in the bipartisan talks for issuing conditions and pulling out, saying his government will only engage the opposition through Parliament.

“Enough is enough. We cannot allow anybody, irrespective of whatever issues they are chasing to cause violence, to cause chaos, to destroy property, to destroy people’s business on account of them wanting selfish issues,” President Ruto said.

The President has further challenged opposition leader Mr Odinga and his team to accept his offer of paying attention to their demands and raising them through Parliament.

“Kama hamtaki tuongee kule Bunge mjipange. Hii mchezo imetosha (It’s your loss if you are not ready to engage through Parliament. We’ve have enough of these games) Enough is enough,” President Ruto said.

He also said the opposition team was in the last government, and had all the support in the last regime of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and should not be crying foul.

“Mimi ni mtu mungwana (I’m a gentleman), I’m ready to talk with fellow leaders. But if you are not ready to engage me in positive conversation – you want to use chaos, you want to use blackmail, you want to use threats – my friends, you cannot threaten us.”

The President also said his government will not allow Azimio demonstrations within Nairobi’s CBD, saying this will only lead to destruction of property.

The President was accompanied by top government, officials including his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

His sentiments come as Mr Odinga arrived in the country after a short trip to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Aziomio la Umoja is expected to resume its protests on Tuesday to pressure the government to yield to their demands, which include the opening of the IEBC server, abandoning the process of recruiting IEBC commissioners and lowering the cost of living.

Mr Odinga has also proposed an amendment to the constitution that will curb cases of party hopping by MPs once they are elected.

