Ruto to Raila: What were IEBC officials doing in your house?





The recent allegations from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners were at his house issuing demands has elicited debate over its authenticity.

During the Jacaranda rally on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Mr Raila claimed that former IEBC Chairperson Mr Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu went to his house with a list of demands.

“Ask Chebukati, Boya and Guliye what they were doing in my house, what they asked…they should know that I’ve their photos and I will share them with the public if they play with me,” Mr Odinga said.

Hours later, on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association in Mombasa, President William Ruto reacted to his claims.

The President said that indeed the prosecutors have a huge task if they are dealing with cases that are being shared in public rallies later after the court settles the case.

“If it is true, what were these officials doing in your house at your invitation? Being a candidate, how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body to your house?” President Ruto said.

The President said that the Azimio leader had time to present such claims before the Supreme Court during the petition for the presidential election as evidence, but they failed.

“You’ve instead chosen to take this big announcement to a political rally.”

He said that his government remains committed to promoting public confidence in constitutionalism and the rule of law by respecting and defending, and upholding the independence of national institutions.

“We are committed to promoting an ideal environment for the revival of prosecution zeal guided by national values and principal of governance.”

Azimio has been claiming to be the winner of the August election with over two million votes using the new dossier from the IEBC whistleblower.

However, the President dismissed their allegations, saying that the Azimio couldn’t defeat them even in Kenya Kwanza Alliance strongholds.

“Wajinga waliisha Kenya. There is simply no possibility that Raila beat Ruto in Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru. Yet that is what the so-called whistleblower claims.”

