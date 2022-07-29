Ruto to Uhuru: Leave me alone, stop talking about me





The growing animosity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has boiled over with the latter now telling the head of state desist from taking about him.

The DP, while speaking at a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally in Nandi County on Friday, asked the president to instead focus on his preferred successor Mr Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

“Mr President, please, stop talking about me. Talk about your candidate… tell us when your candidate will stop uprooting railway lines, tell us when he will stop swearing himself in and when he will stop his acts of violence. Leave William Ruto alone and tell us your candidate’s agenda,” a visibly annoyed Ruto said amid cheers from his supporters.

Dr Ruto further lambasted the president for being ungrateful.

“I supported you when you needed a man to support you. If you do not want to support me, leave me alone… And now you’re threatening me? Provided that you don’t kill my children, let’s respect each other,” Ruto said.

The DP also asked Kenyans and his supporters not to be divided along tribal lines and expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the August 9 General Election.

“All Kenyans should not accept to be provoked. We are already done with these people and we shall seal their fate on the ballot box,” he said in reference to his political opponents.

But even as he directed harsh words at the president, Dr Ruto gave an assurance that he will let President Kenyatta retire peacefully when he leaves office.

“Despite everything that you have done to me, I’m a gentleman, I’m a Christian and I have no issues with you. I will ensure that you go home and continue with your life as you leave me to lead Kenya because I know what I’m doing,” he said.