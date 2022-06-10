Ruto to unleash Kenya Kwanza Women Charter on Karua





Deputy President William Ruto will on Friday launch Kenya Kwanza Alliance Women Charter, in what has been interpreted as a strategy to counter Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s wave in the country.

The event, which will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, is expected to rally women leaders and candidates across the country behind the Ruto’s presidential bid.

Since being named Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio ticket, Ms Karua has been crisscrossing the country and meeting women leaders in an effort to secure the votes for the ODM leader.

However, ahead of the Women League’s launch, the DP has been on record for assuring women in the country that if elected he will give women a 50 per cent slot in his cabinet. Dr Ruto has further pledged to appoint women in various leadership and governance positions.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate has also promised to implement the two-third gender rule, which President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has failed to implement, despite court orders and pressure from key stakeholders.

In 2017, former Chief Justice David Maraga advised the president to dissolve the Parliament for failing to enact legislation required to implement the rule. Mr Maraga’s recommendations were informed by six petitions filed in courts seeking his guidance over the matter. However, the president has never responded to Maraga’s advice up to date.

According to 2020 statistics, Kenya’s female population was approximately 27 million, hence, taking the forefront in terms of decision-making during elections.

Meanwhile, all the four candidates who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for president have pledged to include all groups in governance.