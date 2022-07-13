How Ruto tried to slap Matiang’i

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto has again been linked to a slap that never was.

On Tuesday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa accused the DP of attempting to slap his Interior counterpart Fred Mtaiang’i.

Wamalwa made the claim at a political rally.

“I’ve decided to say the truth,” said Wamalwa.

There are things that happened in Cabinet but I took an oath to protect government secrets so I cannot say everything. I can however confirm to you that Ruto wanted to sack me in 2018. He is a very angry man and also wanted to slap me. That is not an insult. He also wanted to slap Matiang’i. I have witnesses,” claimed Wamalwa.

Not done, the powerful CS further claimed Ruto once also attempted to slap a minister in former president Daniel Moi’s government.

Wamalwa made the claims in response to a verbal attack by Ruto who’d sarcastically suggested the high-ranking government official is a not a man.

Said Ruto: “Wamalwa says I wanted to slap him. Please let me know that in our community we do not slap women. We respect them.”

To which Wamalwa responded: “William Ruto you have stooped the lowest you have in your public life. What you said on Tuesday, the insults against Eugene Wamalwa was quite unpresidential.”

Ruto also claimed to have helped Wamalwa secure a job in government when he was ‘on the streets’.

The DP last week claimed he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State suggested he’d resign when the Supreme Court nullified the 2017 polls.