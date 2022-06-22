Ruto: Uhuru, Raila have made food unaffordable for Kenyans





Deputy President William Ruto has yet again blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga for the soaring prices of food in the country.

Speaking in Kajiado town on Wednesday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally, Dr Ruto claimed the two leaders are not familiar with hunger, since they have never slept angry.

“They removed the fertiliser subsidies, leading to low yield from farmers because they did not get enough fertilisers and seeds. Today, maize flour has reached Sh200 and many families are unable to feed their families,” Ruto said.

“This hunger has been brought by the people who are not familiar with the issues of a common citizen. These people have never slept angry even for a day, they only read and hear about it on radio.”

The DP, who is contesting the presidency in the August 9 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, pledged to prioritise reduction of food prices if he becomes president.

“We will set aside enough funds to the Ministry of Agriculture to reduce the price of fertiliser and seeds and help our farmers to produce enough food for us and we will also get rid of brokers,” the DP said.

The UDA leader also asked Mr Odinga to stop demeaning mitumba business, saying that he (Ruto) once used to wear such clothes yet he is now the second in command in Kenya.