Ruto under fire from political leaders in Western Kenya over Wamalwa sexist slur





Deputy President William Ruto is facing a backlash from Western Kenya leaders over sexist remarks he made about Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Lead by Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, the leaders said they are going to hold a demonstration in western Kenya over the matter.

“DP Ruto should not to expect any support from us women leaders in Western Kenya for, first, abusing our men and, secondly, demeaning us women. Let him go and look for votes elsewhere. Western Kenya is locked for Baba (Raila Odinga) na Martha (Karua). Baba respected women and gave us a woman running mate,” Ms Mutua said.

Other leaders who have taken issue with the Deputy President’s remarks include Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, who challenged the Dr Ruto tos show more respect to the Luhya community.

“We, as the Luhya community, will allow Ruto to come to our doorstep and insult Eugene Wamalwa. We are not going to let him insult the Mulembe nation,” Mr Oparanya said.

“I am calling upon the entire western region to reject Ruto at the polls. We must say no to abuses from Ruto, we must be respected,” Mr Wamunyinyi said.

At the same time, elders from the region have demanded an apology from Dr Ruto, saying his remarks fall way below what is expected of someone seeking the highest political office in the country.

The elders said such sentiments could very easily trigger ethic animosity during this electioneering period.

“The DP owes Wamalwa an apology. Political leaders must be very careful with their utterances,” former Forestry and Wildlife Minister Noah Wekesa said.