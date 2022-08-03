Ruto unleashes ‘spiritual warfare’ on Raila as polls date draws closer

Deputy president William Ruto addresses residents of Naromoru in Nyeri County during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally on August 2, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

With less than a week to the General Election, Deputy President William Ruto has practically launched a “spiritual warfare” on his main challenger Raila Odinga.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate now says his contest against Mr Odinga is more spiritual than a political one.

Previously the DP has been on record saying he is up against the ‘deep state’ given that Mr Odinga has been endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, a viral video emerged showing an emotional Ruto weeping during a prayer service at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Later on during that service, the DP warned Kenyans against electing the wrong leaders.

“If you don’t show up to vote, you should not complain when wrong people are elected. This election is more of a spiritual battle than a political battle, and that is why we have all manner of things that are going on today,” Ruto said.

Ruto said some people are planning to disrupt the election and called for peace across the country during the electioneering period.

“We are calling for all Kenyans to pray for peace because we want to cast our votes in peace and let God’s will reign,” Ruto said.

In previous campaign rallies, a combative Ruto has repeatedly launched unrestrained attacks on President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

He has also been asking Kenyans not to allowed themselves to be intimidated by threats from the so-called deep state, which he claims is determined to ensure he doesn’t succeed President Kenyatta.