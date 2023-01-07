Ruto urges Cabinet to hasten process of digitizing government operations

President William Ruto chats with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Laikipia County. PHOTO | PCS

President William Ruto has challenged all his Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to work closely with the ICT Ministry in to hasten the process of digitizing government operations.

Speaking during the four-day retreat in Nanyuki’s Fairmount Mount Kenya Safari Club, the president pointed out that embracing technology will help Kenyans access government services easily.

“Every Principal Secretary and Cabinet Secretary must make it their business to work with the Ministry of ICT so that government services in your departments in the areas of your jurisdiction are digitized in the next six months so that the people of Kenya can access the government without too much bureaucracy,” President Ruto said.

“Progressively, it will be expected of the government in every department to leverage on technology to make government much more efficient,” the president said.

The head of state also said Kenyans should be able to access government services at their comfort zone in the next six months.

“Technology can make the administration not just professional but most importantly efficient. It should be possible for the people of Kenya to access government services on their phones,” he said.

President Ruto expressed optimism that very soon, his Cabinet will digitalize its operations by discarding paper work. Subsequently, he said, from the next Cabinet session, all communication will be paperless.

“From the next cabinet meetings, our meetings are going to be paperless. We are going to run our cabinet on the basis of the digital space,” he said.

During the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations, President Ruto said the country will embrace technology in most of its operations.

“We have a target of one million jobs from our technology space. We’ve had a candid conversation with our technology and digital space leaders. It is important that all of us understand the importance of technology and the place of innovation going into the future,” the president said then.

