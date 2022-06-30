Ruto, Wajackoyah to unveil manifesto at same time





Presidential candidates William Ruto and George Wajackoyah are set to unveil their respective manifestos at about the same time on Thursday.

A press release sent to newsrooms indicates Ruto’s event will commence at 6:30 pm two hours after Wajackoyah’s function.

The two parties through their media team have requested coverage from the mainstream media, setting the stage for possible rivalry.

Ruto says his Kenya Kwanza coalition which includes seasoned politicians Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, William Kabogo, and Moses Kurua, traversed the country and listened to the needs of Kenyans before preparing the manifesto.

“The August 2022 election is about the economy and Kenya Kwanza has a plan on how to liberalize and revive it,” Said Hussein Mohammed, Ruto’s media officer.

Ruto has been vocal on the bottom-up economic approach in which he vouches to empower small-scale business traders as a launchpad for reviving the economy.

He has also pledged to set aside billions of shillings and provide low-interest loans to women and youth self-help groups.

Meanwhile, the standout pledge by Wajackoyah, a lawyer and former policeman, is to legalize bhang for commercial benefit.

He has also promised to explore the lucrative anti-venom market which can be seized through extra toxins from poisonous snakes with Kenya being able to locally manufacture antidotes for export.

The other presidential candidate namely Raila Odinga has already unveiled his manifesto with promises to revive the manufacturing industry, create an enabling environment for climate and provide an upscale of Universal healthcare.