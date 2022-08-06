Ruto: We will defeat ‘deep state’ on Tuesday





Deputy President William Ruto Saturday morning exuded confidence in beating his main rival Raila Odinga in the presidential race scheduled for Tuesday.

DP Ruto in a press briefing at his official Karen residence said the over 22 million registered voters will triumph over any attempts by the ‘deep state’ to influence the polls.

He rallied his supporters to maintain peace during and after the elections that he described as ‘historic since ordinary Kenyans will choose their next government”.

“This is going to be a historic election in many ways. It is an election that will confirm that it is the people that hire and fire their government. It not the system, it is not those in power, it is not the deep state,” said DP Ruto.

“We are confident that we got it right that Kenya is about the 50 million Kenyans, not about three or so people. We have managed to relegate ethnicity to the back banner. It is the people, ordinary like they maybe who will decide,” he said.

At the same time cautioned the state against any plans to manipulate the polls. Dr Ruto, who was flanked by other Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals, asked the state to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to carry out its operations without any form of external interference.

The second-in-command committed that Kenya Kwanza will not engage in any activity that can negate the democratic will of the voters.

“IEBC should conduct the elections without any intimidation and blackmail. We believe IEBC has men and women with ability to deliver credible election. All hands must be kept off,” said Ruto.

The DP made the remarks ahead of a series of final rallies by the alliance. The alliance has lined up a rally in Suswa, Mahi Mahiu, Nyayo Stadium before storming populous Kiambu County where he will have a rally at Kirigiti.