Ruto’s daughter unpacks ‘bags of goodies’ for Kenyans from Morocco





President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has shared the goodies she has returned home with from her Morocco trip.

Ruto’s daughter back in the country with ‘bags of goodies’ for Kenyans

This even with her role in the government is yet to be clearly articulated.

“Through the Pan African Congress of Kenya @PanAfricanKe, we aim to increase the number of scholarships for Kenyan students to Morocco especially in the areas of agriculture and technology,” she tweeted.

Charlene, who traveled to Morocco early this month, was seen touring and enjoying the country’s culture, art and infrastructure posting the updates on her social media accounts.

Additionally, she championed for her father’s bottom up economic model giving a stellar presentation that left her listeners amazed.

Charlene said the model was key is creating better opportunities for the youth on the continent, adding that the model was critical in unlocking Africa’s free trade policy which most leaders had grappled with for many years to achieve.

“Restoring higher levels of pan-African social mobility will be among the most important political, social and economic challenges. The longer we wait to address the issue, the more tumultuous our politics will become,” she told African leaders.

Before leaving for Morocco, Charlene had visited Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties in under a week, met and held talks with county leaders and their representatives.

In Isiolo, the first daughter held discussions with Deputy Governor James Lowasa on mitigating the effects of climate change effects. She promised to start a tree planting exercise next month, echoing what Dr Ruto had been advocating for.

