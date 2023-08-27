Ruto’s fish ‘promises’ to Lake Victoria fishermen





President William Ruto has announced a comprehensive fish restocking plan for Lake Victoria to address the shortage of the precious delicacy.

The Head of State on August 26, 2023, said his government has a comprehensive strategy to restore the lake’s former abundance of fish.

The scarcity of aquatic life in Lake Victoria has primarily been attributed to overfishing.

“I am aware that Lake Victoria has been grappling with the challenge of overfishing. Nonetheless, we have a thorough plan to replenish its fish population with fingerlings,” the President stated during his address at the launch of the Mulukhoba Fish Landing Site in Bulangi, Busia County.

The county, located in Western Kenya, is among the beneficiaries of the iconic Lake Victoria.

The newly inaugurated facility is equipped with modern storage systems that will boost fish farming.

Dr Ruto revealed that upon completion, the Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Center of Excellence in Kisumu County will play a pivotal role in restocking Lake Victoria.

“Additionally, we will construct other fish hatcheries in Kiganjo – Nyeri, Sagana – Kirinyaga, and Shimoni in Mombasa to enhance fish production across the country,” the President affirmed.

He added that these facilities will contribute to restocking lakes, ponds, and reservoirs – pans nationwide with fingerlings.

“That’s why I established the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, which aims to promote fishing in Kenya,” President Ruto emphasized.

The Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Ministry is headed by Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

Currently, the country’s fish production stands at 27, 000 metric tonnes annually, which falls short of meeting the high demand for fish and fish products.

President Ruto expressed his confidence that by expanding hatching centers, this initiative will effectively bridge the fish deficit across the country.

Lake Victoria is a crucial source of fish for consumption in various parts of the nation.

