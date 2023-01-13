Ruto’s hero welcome in Homa Bay, KOT reacts





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have backed Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga’s move to welcome President William Ruto to her political backyard.

The Head of State was warmly welcomed during his visit to the lakeside region and even gifted with a bull.

Kenyans praised Wanga, a first-term female governor, for putting aside her political differences and agreeing to work with the President, at least for a day.

Azimio leaders warmly welcome Ruto in Homa Bay

Others opined the act by Azimio leaders to warmly receive the President was not only a sign of political maturity, but also a move to heal the country after the August 2022 polls.

The region has always been loyal to Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

President Ruto is on a two-day working tour of Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

This is Ruto’s second visit to the area since taking the presidency.

Luo Nyanza has overwhelmingly voted for Raila Odinga since 2007.

Other leaders present were Migori governor Ochilo Ayacko, Jared Okello (Nyando), Walter Owino (Awendo), senator Moses Kajwang’ among others.

Nyanza region has asked president Ruto to consider several development projects including elevation of Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, Land extension for Tom Mboya University, revive KICOMI in Kisumu, Infrastructure funding among others.

Here were some reactions.:

