Ruto’s party urges authorities to ‘look at’ Raila degree

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has urged authorities to ‘look at’ Raila Odinga’s academic papers.

The party is associated with Deputy President William Ruto who, alongside Odinga, is considered the favourites to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina, in an interview on Citizen TV, observed there has been speculation regarding Odinga’s University degree.

You have seen a lot of headlines questioning the university that our biggest opponent, Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, qualified from,” observed Ms. Maina.

It is a very big question that needs to be looked at.

Ms. Maina was contributing to a debate on the current status of Johnson Sakaja’s University degree.

Sakaja who is gunning for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls on a UDA ticket, is currently fighting back at allegations he doesn’t possess a degree.

The Kenyan law dictates any person contesting for the president or governor must have a degree.

The law has led the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify several candidates from the presidential contest including Jimi Wanjigi and Walter Mong’are.

Odinga who is among four presidential candidates cleared to contest the presidency has unsuccessfully vied for the seat in four elections, including 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Others candidates cleared to vie in the 2022 presidential elections are Prof George Wajackoyah, and Wahiga Mwaure.