Ruto’s security officer hospitalised after being assaulted by gardener

Officers from Administration Police Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) inside DP William Ruto’s official residence in Karen on August 26, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen home was on Thursday afternoon hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted by a gardener.

Corporal Timothy Mugendi Rucha is reported to have been attacked by a certain Nicholas Kibiwot Rono who hit him on the rear part of the head by the suspect. The matter was reported at Hardy police station in Karen.

Mr Mugendi was then rushed by his colleagues to the Nairobi West Hospital with multiple head injuries. He is currently admitted at the facility.

The scene was visited by the police boss Lang’ata Sub County and crime scene experts. The suspect was thereafter arrested and place in police custody.

At the same time, comedian Ian Asunya aka Nduru Man was on Thursday morning arrested at the entrance of the DP’s Karen home.

The comedian said he made a delivery around Karen and opted to seek direction to DP Ruto’s home where went and shouted asking for a loan to start a business of selling sweet potatoes.

It is then that the security personnel at the residence detained him before handing him over to Hardy police station, where Nduru Man went on making noise.