Ruto’s UDA bags all parliamentary seats in Karua’s Kirinyaga County

Azimio la Umoja One - Kenya Coalition party presidential running mate, Martha Karua, votes at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has swept all the parliamentary seats in Kirinyaga County. Deputy President William Ruto’s party handed the Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition a humiliating defeat in the region which is a hotbed for politics.

While Kirinyaga is Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s home county, it is UDA candidates who triumphed in parliamentary contest in all the county’s four constituencies namely, Kirinyaga Central, Gichugu, Ndia and Mwea. There were celebrations in the region following UDA’s resounding victory.

In Mwea, Mary Maingi, a newcomer in politics, floored the incumbent, Kabinga Wathayu of Jubilee. Ms Maingi garnered 50,667 votes, becoming the MP of the largest Constituency in the region. Mr Wathayu followed with 31,735 votes.

When the Mwea returning officer Charles Maina announced the results, the elated Ms Maingi smiled as she waved at her supporters at Wang’uru Secondary School tallying centre.

Later, Ms Maingi said she was satisfied with the results and promised to serve Mwea residents who she noted had been suffering due to lack of essential services.

In Gichugu Constituency, Gichimu Githinji of UDA recaptured his seat and thanked the voters for electing him. Mr Githinji polled 33,889 votes while his closest rival, Peterson Njomo, who was running as an independent candidate, garnered 15,069.

In Ndia Constituency, the incumbent George Kariuki was re-elected on UDA ticket while in Kirinyaga Central, former MP Gachoki Gitari made a comeback on UDA ticket after trouncing the incumbent Munene Wambugu of Jubilee.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who has been at loggerheads with the UDA brigade over various issues also comes from Kirinyaga County.